Heavy Storms Expected To Roll Through Tonight

It has been a pleasant day with some sunshine and highs in the 70s, but the weather is expected to become stormy during the evening. Another round of thunderstorms will initiate near the New Mexico border and then track SE through much of the area later tonight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the likelihood of some hail producing storms and strong damaging wind and isolated tornadoes are also possible. In addition, a Flood Watch is in effect for much of our area as heavy rain may pose some run off issues covering roadways at times. Storms will likely peak from 7-11pm before storms start to weaken and push SE towards the edge of our area. Folks should certainly make plans to stay tuned for important information throughout the night.

