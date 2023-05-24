G.O.A.T. of the Week: Lauren Stokes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After staring for the Amarillo High Lady Sandies this past season. Lauren Stokes won’t be traveling too far to play in college.

Stokes will be joining a number of other local players on the Lady Buffs soccer team.

Amarillo High Lady Sandies head coach Stacey McPherson knows her presence on the defense will be greatly missed.

“She’ll never give up on the field.” McPherson said. “She will dominate out there. Even if she makes a mistake, she gets back. What we like to do as far as her playing outside back, we like to push her up quite a bit to get involved in the offense. She ended up scoring two goals and had six assists in district.”

Stokes has been a member of the varsity team for all four years at Amarillo High. She’s helped lead the team to three straight seasons without a loss in district and was named district Defensive Player of the Year for her contributions this past season.

“I really enjoy being a main part of our defensive line.” Stokes said. “In our district, I feel like it’s a really big responsibility. There’s not as much glamour on the defense, but i enjoy it.”

On top of everything she did on the field for the lady sandies, she also helps younger students when she’s not playing soccer through the school’s PALS program.

“I just go to elementary schools and I kind of help the kids with school or their social life.” Stokes said. “A lot of them struggle socially, so we’re kind of there to help them and guide them and kind of just be a friend.”

Luckily, friends, family, and fans won’t have to travel to far to watch stokes continue to star on the soccer field as she sets off on her college journey.

