Fundraiser held for two RCSO sergeants who died within the same week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Community members came together to support the families of two Randall County Sheriff’s Office sergeants who died last week.

Sgt. Jay Claxton died on Mother’s Day, while working on his boat, when police say a 19-year-old struck him and he became trapped.

Sgt. Gary Goodner passed away three days later, after fighting an illness.

Tonight was all about supporting their families, raising funds for them.

A 5k/one mile fun walk was held at House Divided, ending with a celebration with food, drinks and music.

“As sad as it is and as much as we hate it and we are hurting, this is a great event for us to celebrate their lives, they were happy people, they loved life and they loved community, I know they are smiling right now being here with us,” said Tim Hooks, reserve deputy.

Many showed up to support, including Amarillo Police Department’s 100th academy.

“We’re a brotherhood and we lost two valuable brothers and we want to show the support the best way we can,” said Sarah Dimas, president, APD 100th academy.

Sgt. Goodner’s daughter says her father would appreciate the overwhelming support.

“He made everybody a priority, everyone knew he was there for them 110 percent, you never had to question how much he loved you or if he cared, you just knew,” said Brooklyn Goodner.

She adds her father and Sgt. Claxton were not only co-workers, but good friends.

“It’s been difficult to know they are going through that hard time, but seeing the community rally behind them, as well has been really eye opening,” said Goodner.

All money raised will go back to the families of Sgt. Claxton and Sgt. Goodner.

If you missed tonight, you can Venmo @Tim-Hooks-74.

The Goodner family also has a Gofundme, click here.

