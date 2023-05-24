FIRST ALERT: Storms expected to bring hail, strong winds, flash flooding chances

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Severe thunderstorms are expected to affect areas across the Panhandle today.

Storms are expected to fire up around 6:00 p.m. around Raton, N.M., with storm motion moving south/southeast in the evening hours.

During the waning daylight hours, the tornado risk will be raised, along with large hail being prominent.

Storms will progress south in the overnight hours, diminishing the tornadic risk somewhat, but hail and strong winds along with flash flooding will be concerns we watch for.

The central Panhandles will also be affected, but impacts will be minimized the further east you are.

An “enhanced” risk has been issued over our area, signifying a raised tornado and hail threat for our western two rows of counties.

