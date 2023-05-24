Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

FIRST ALERT: Storms expected to bring hail, strong winds, flash flooding chances

By Tanner Brammer, Shelden Breshears and David Oliver
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Severe thunderstorms are expected to affect areas across the Panhandle today.

Storms are expected to fire up around 6:00 p.m. around Raton, N.M., with storm motion moving south/southeast in the evening hours.

During the waning daylight hours, the tornado risk will be raised, along with large hail being prominent.

Storms will progress south in the overnight hours, diminishing the tornadic risk somewhat, but hail and strong winds along with flash flooding will be concerns we watch for.

The central Panhandles will also be affected, but impacts will be minimized the further east you are.

Severe weather risks for 5/24
Severe weather risks for 5/24(KFDA)

An “enhanced” risk has been issued over our area, signifying a raised tornado and hail threat for our western two rows of counties.

SPC Risk for 5/24
SPC Risk for 5/24(KFDA)
7 Day Supercast Starting 5/24
7 Day Supercast Starting 5/24(KFDA)

Anticipate coverage from your First Alert Weather Team all-day here as well as anywhere you get NewsChannel10.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Watch Amarillo High School graduation here
An Amarillo family is missing a piece of its family, after their dog was shot and killed.
‘The question that I want to know is why’: 2 dogs shot, 1 killed in Heritage Hills neighborhood
Lakaria Moore, 18
Lubbock police find body ‘possibly related’ to missing 18-year-old
One man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a dog and trespassed a home.
Amarillo police: 1 arrested after shooting dog, trespassing home on Sunday morning

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Keeping the Chances Coming
The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
Doppler Dave’s Outlook Is Quite Stormy
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
First Alert Weather Day 5/23
Doppler Dave Aniticipates Plenty of Storm Action