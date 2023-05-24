Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: More showers, severe storms expected for Wednesday and Thursday

By Tanner Brammer, Shelden Breshears and David Oliver
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More showers and severe thunderstorms are to be expected for your Wednesday and Thursday.

SPC Outlook for Wednesday 5/24
SPC Outlook for Wednesday 5/24(KFDA)

After a foggy start to the day, we’ll clear somewhat, which will allow for daytime heating. When paired with our rich dew points, it will aid in thunderstorm development off of the mountains of New Mexico to the northwest.

These storms will track to the southeast later in the afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours.

7 Day Supercast Starting 5/24
7 Day Supercast Starting 5/24(KFDA)

Look for dominant threats to be flash flooding, strong winds and large hail. Much like these past few events, the tornado risk is not zero, but is low.

Anticipate coverage from your First Alert Weather Team all-day here as well as anywhere you get NewsChannel10.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

