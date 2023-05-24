FIRST ALERT: More showers, severe storms expected for Wednesday and Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More showers and severe thunderstorms are to be expected for your Wednesday and Thursday.

SPC Outlook for Wednesday 5/24 (KFDA)

After a foggy start to the day, we’ll clear somewhat, which will allow for daytime heating. When paired with our rich dew points, it will aid in thunderstorm development off of the mountains of New Mexico to the northwest.

These storms will track to the southeast later in the afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours.

7 Day Supercast Starting 5/24 (KFDA)

Look for dominant threats to be flash flooding, strong winds and large hail. Much like these past few events, the tornado risk is not zero, but is low.

