Center City of Amarillo receives accreditation for downtown reinvestment for 21st year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo has announced its achieved national and state accreditation for downtown reinvestment for its 21st consecutive year.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach, according to a press release.

“As a Main Street city, Center City compiles quarterly reinvestment figures showing funds reinvested in our historic downtown. In 2022, reinvestment in downtown Amarillo totaled $15.9 million. The majority of the dollars - $9.2 million - came from private investment,” said Beth Duke, Center City executive director.

Center City’s performance is annually evaluated by Texas Main Street, which works with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet national performance standards.

“Center City is a nonprofit governed by a volunteer board of directors. Together we are working to make downtown a destination that bridges our historic past with a thriving future for visitors and residents alike,” Duke said.

In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses and facilitated the creation of 29,174 new jobs. Together the programs documented 1,528,535 volunteer hours.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.