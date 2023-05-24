Who's Hiring?
Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle announce arrival of ‘Joseph’s Project’

Joseph’s Project benefits new and expectant families by providing free pregnancy tests, parenting education, material assistance and more at no cost.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Joseph’s Project benefits new and expectant families by providing free pregnancy tests, parenting education, material assistance and more at no cost.

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, a nonprofit, says the demand for the program and prenatal care has exceeded expectations.

“One of the things we discovered in trying to launch this project was the mortality rate in the Texas Panhandle, Potter County and specifically Northeast Amarillo. What drives the bad number is the fact that there is not prenatal care,” said Jeff Gulde, executive director of Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities also mentions the extreme cost of raising a child and providing for them.

“There is no income qualification. You can come to our program whether you’re low income or not. We’re here to help you. If you have a need, that’s what we’re here for,” said Gulde.

All services are free and confidential. The program is designed to help mothers and fathers with children up to three years old regardless of race or religion. Catholic Charities says clients do not have to be Catholic to receive assistance.

Catholic Charities is hopeful this project will help impact the community.

“Babies are the future, we feel like this program is helping us ensure a great future for the Texas Panhandle,” said Gulde.

Click here to fill out an application, view contact information and a list of services.

