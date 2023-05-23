Tascosa baseball players sign national letters of intent with Lamar College and Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At Tascosa High School, three more panhandle players celebrated their college decisions.

Brayden Keeter and Will David jointly signed their letters of intent as they head to Lamar College. Meanwhile, Rebels teammate Ryne Wingate made his commitment to stay closer to home at Amarillo College.

“I transferred from Amarillo High to Tascosa my junior year and the atmosphere was just completely different.” David said. “I loved it from the second I stepped on foot here.”

“It feels awesome to get to play college baseball, especially in my hometown.” Amarillo College signee Wingate said of his decision. “[To] kind of be at home still and getting to represent Amarillo College, especially since it’s a new college and a new program just feels awesome.”

“It’s a great feeling just to know I get to continue m baseball and academic career, but to be alongside two of my best friends is definitely a bigger part of it for me”. Ketter said, as he will not only be playing with David, but also another childhood friend from Bushland high school.

Keeter was awarded the Randy Keller scholarship for his contributions to the team, success in the classroom, and the positivity he’s brought to Tascosa.

