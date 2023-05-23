Storm Potential Today, Tomorrow, etc.

Some patchy fog is to be expected for Tuesday morning, with thunderstorm chances continuing for the region once again today, with perhaps less coverage, but similar severity compared to Monday. For the day today, expect highs in the upper-70°s with light south/southeasterly winds, bumping dew points well up into the 60s. Pairing this with some slight clearing early in the west, showers and storms could begin to pop up earlier in the afternoon. We’ll shift our focus to the west/southern panhandles today for hail and wind threats, along with increased flash flooding concerns for areas that have already seen significant rain. The tornado risk is still very low, but not zero! Rain chances continue through the forecast, just with lower severity for the rest of the week.

