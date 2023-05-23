Storm Potential Today, Tomorrow, etc.

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Some patchy fog is to be expected for Tuesday morning, with thunderstorm chances continuing for the region once again today, with perhaps less coverage, but similar severity compared to Monday. For the day today, expect highs in the upper-70°s with light south/southeasterly winds, bumping dew points well up into the 60s. Pairing this with some slight clearing early in the west, showers and storms could begin to pop up earlier in the afternoon. We’ll shift our focus to the west/southern panhandles today for hail and wind threats, along with increased flash flooding concerns for areas that have already seen significant rain. The tornado risk is still very low, but not zero! Rain chances continue through the forecast, just with lower severity for the rest of the week.

One man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a dog and trespassed a home.
Amarillo police: 1 arrested after shooting dog, trespassing home on Sunday morning
The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident...
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel
Watch Palo Duro High School graduation here
An Amarillo family is missing a piece of its family, after their dog was shot and killed.
‘The question that I want to know is why’: 2 dogs shot, 1 killed in Heritage Hills neighborhood
Parents of missing soldier from Borger
‘Please help us bring our son home’: Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier from Borger plea for help

