SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Haleigh Burns, Nathan Baker and Rowdy Freeman’s introductory press conference

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Haleigh Burns, Nathan Baker and Rowdy Freeman on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Haleigh Burns, Randall Volleyball Head Coach:

Randall Volleyball Head Coach Haleigh Burns talks to us about their ring ceremony yesterday for their state title and more!

Nathan Baker, Randall Senior, signing to Oral Roberts:

Randall Senior Football and Track player Nathan Baker talks to us about his time with Randall and committing to Oral Roberts University!

Rowdy Freeman, Caprock Football Head Coach:

Watch the introductory press conference for Rowdy Freeman as the new football head coach for Caprock!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

