SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Haleigh Burns, Nathan Baker and Rowdy Freeman’s introductory press conference
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Haleigh Burns, Nathan Baker and Rowdy Freeman on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Haleigh Burns, Randall Volleyball Head Coach:
Randall Volleyball Head Coach Haleigh Burns talks to us about their ring ceremony yesterday for their state title and more!
Nathan Baker, Randall Senior, signing to Oral Roberts:
Randall Senior Football and Track player Nathan Baker talks to us about his time with Randall and committing to Oral Roberts University!
Rowdy Freeman, Caprock Football Head Coach:
Watch the introductory press conference for Rowdy Freeman as the new football head coach for Caprock!
