Sod Poodles vs RoughRiders highlights

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles finished their series against the Frisco RoughRiders this past Sunday.

Frisco won 4-2 for the overall series.

Here are the scores and game highlights:

Game 1: Frisco wins 3-2

Game 2: Frisco wins 10-4

Game 3: Frisco wins 7-1

Game 4: Amarillo wins 2-1

Game 5: Frisco wins 8-7

Game 6: Amarillo wins 3-1

