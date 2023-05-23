Sod Poodles vs RoughRiders highlights
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles finished their series against the Frisco RoughRiders this past Sunday.
Frisco won 4-2 for the overall series.
Here are the scores and game highlights:
- Game 1: Frisco wins 3-2
- Game 2: Frisco wins 10-4
- Game 3: Frisco wins 7-1
- Game 4: Amarillo wins 2-1
- Game 5: Frisco wins 8-7
- Game 6: Amarillo wins 3-1
