Sod Poodles vs RoughRiders highlights

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles finished their series against the Frisco RoughRiders this past Sunday.

Frisco won 4-2 for the overall series.

Here are the scores and game highlights:

  • Game 1: Frisco wins 3-2
  • Game 2: Frisco wins 10-4
  • Game 3: Frisco wins 7-1
  • Game 4: Amarillo wins 2-1
  • Game 5: Frisco wins 8-7
  • Game 6: Amarillo wins 3-1

