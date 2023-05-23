Randall, Wildorado bring home the gold at the UIL state golf tournament

Who's Hiring?
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - On Tuesday afternoon, both the Randall and Wildorado boys golf teams won the UIL state golf tournament.

The Randall Raiders take home the 4A state title after shooting a 300.00 day one and a 303.00 day two for a combined total of 603.00.

The Raiders that competed at the state tournament are Wyatt Provence, Jack Lankford, Jacob Montano, Evan Reynolds, and Owen Reynolds.

The Wildorado Mustangs take home the 1A state title after shooting 346.000 on day one and a 348.00 day two for a combined total of 694.00.

The Mustangs that competed at the state tournament are Hunter Corman, Ryan Cox, Cash Flowers, Brayden Sides, and Drew Ratliff.

