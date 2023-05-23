Who's Hiring?
Randall Lady Raiders volleyball team takes home state championship rings

By Rylee Robinson and KJ Doyle
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders volleyball team received their state championships rings in a ceremony this morning.

It took a few months to get the designs for the ring finalized and obtain the funding from area sponsors to get the rings made, but the Lady Raiders were able to get them in just before the end of the ceremony.

Each member of the team was presented with the ring one by one, but hadn’t seen the design and didn’t open the box until the moment after each of them received their new bling to further honor their accomplishment.

“It’s been long awaited.” Senior leader Tatum Brandt said of the team finally receiving their rings. “I remember we won the state championship and we went back into the locker room and we talked about how we wanted to design it and what we wanted on it. Our motto is 29-0-29 and to have that a part of our rings and something that we get to carry around with us for the rest of our lives, its awesome.”

“It’s really exciting to kind of look back.” Lady Raiders volleyball head coach Haleigh Burns said. “This has been an incredible school year. The end of school gets kind of crazy and to finish it off with getting our state rings, and I know our seniors are super excited for this. It’s just really fun and I’m excited for my girls.”

The team took home the state title back on November 19th of last year, taking down Aubrey three sets to none to win the 4A state title.

The team went undefeated in district play, finishing as the outright champs and only dropping eight matches all season.

