Lubbock police find body ‘possibly related’ to missing 18-year-old

Lakaria Moore, 18
Lakaria Moore, 18(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have found a body “possibly related” to the disappearance of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore.

Police were called to the 2100 block of North Jayton Avenue on Sunday just after 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they were told the 18-year-old was missing. They gathered enough evidence to enter her into the national database, saying she was possibly in danger.

Investigators located a vehicle thought to be related to Moore’s disappearance. Authorities also found a body of a woman in the area of the vehicle, but did not give further details on her identity.

Police have made no arrests and are still investigating the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lubbock CrimeLine at (806)741-1000.

