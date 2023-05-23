Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of child

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, they’re looking for 37-year-old David Alfredo Beltran-Heredia, wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Beltran-Heredia is 5-foot-six-inches, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on his location, call the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office at 806-323-5324.

