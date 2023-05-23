Doppler Dave’s Outlook Is Quite Stormy

Our current weather pattern is very supportive of rain and storms and it does not look like we will see a return to dry conditions for awhile. We can expect daytime temperatures in the 70s, morning lows in the upper 50s and evening storms for the next several days. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the western half of our area this evening. Some storms will produce hail and possibly flooding rains. These storms will leave the area overnight, but another round, possibly heavy, is likely tomorrow night. Additional storms may affect our area each evening through the weekend.

