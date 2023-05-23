Doppler Dave Aniticipates Plenty of Storm Action

Our current weather pattern looks incredibly active with the chance for storms, often heavy, for the next several evenings. We will be in First Alert mode for awhile as some of the storms could be damaging and dangerous. With repetitive rainfall over the last several days, flooding is now a major concern. Storms will also have the potential for hail, high winds, and lightning hazards as well. As far as temperatures, we expect to be in the 70s for the next few afternoons, but rain chances may occur daily through the weekend. The most active time of day will be during the early evening hours so we strongly recommend that folks plan accordingly and stay closely tuned in for information.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.