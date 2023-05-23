Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Doppler Dave Aniticipates Plenty of Storm Action

First Alert Weather Day 5/23
First Alert Weather Day 5/23(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our current weather pattern looks incredibly active with the chance for storms, often heavy, for the next several evenings. We will be in First Alert mode for awhile as some of the storms could be damaging and dangerous. With repetitive rainfall over the last several days, flooding is now a major concern. Storms will also have the potential for hail, high winds, and lightning hazards as well. As far as temperatures, we expect to be in the 70s for the next few afternoons, but rain chances may occur daily through the weekend. The most active time of day will be during the early evening hours so we strongly recommend that folks plan accordingly and stay closely tuned in for information.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a dog and trespassed a home.
Amarillo police: 1 arrested after shooting dog, trespassing home on Sunday morning
First Alert Weather Day 5/23
FIRST ALERT: Round of strong storms possible Tuesday
An Amarillo family is missing a piece of its family, after their dog was shot and killed.
‘The question that I want to know is why’: 2 dogs shot, 1 killed in Heritage Hills neighborhood
File photo
Watch Tascosa High School graduation here
The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident...
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day 5/23
FIRST ALERT: Round of strong storms possible Tuesday
Shelden Web Graphic
Storm Potential Today, Tomorrow, etc.
Shelden's First Alert Morning Update 5/23
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Another Round of Storms Tuesday