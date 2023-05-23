Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Don Harrington Discovery Center introduces ‘Discover Through Time’ exhibit

The “Discover Through Time” exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it began to where it is now.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The “Discover Through Time” exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it began to where it is now.

The Discovery Center says this exhibit is the first modification that’s been done to the building since the 80s. The staff is excited for all the new potential that awaits.

“The Discovery Center is classically known for it’s traveling exhibits. Bringing in these exhibits put together by other museums, keeping them on the floor for a few months and then sending them back. But this exhibit will be here forever,” said Kirk Daniels, director of development for the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

As visitors step into the exhibit, they are taken through a time tunnel which transports them back millions of years ago.

“We really just try to focus on experiences that are just not available in the Panhandle. These are things our kiddos and families would have to leave our area to see,” said Daniels.

The exhibit is two stories, filled with animal habitats, a tree house reading nook, a classroom for events and a life science observation lab.

The life science observation lab will give the public an opportunity to see how the DHDC animal team takes care of the animals in the exhibit.

“We’ve got a state of the art PA system, an audio-visual system, where guests will be able to watch on a projector as the animals eat or take a bath or something like that,” said Daniels.

DHDC says they have many opportunities and resources that the public is encouraged to take advantage of.

The organization is currently looking for some exhibit sponsors to help with the cost of care and keep of the animals. Click here to get in contact with a staff member.

“Discover Through Time” is set to open in July.

The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it...
The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it began to where it is now.(Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center)
The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it...
The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it began to where it is now.(Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center)
The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it...
The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it began to where it is now.(Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center)
The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it...
The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it began to where it is now.(Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center)
The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it...
The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it began to where it is now.(Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center)
The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it...
The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it began to where it is now.(Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a dog and trespassed a home.
Amarillo police: 1 arrested after shooting dog, trespassing home on Sunday morning
First Alert Weather Day 5/23
FIRST ALERT: Round of strong storms possible Tuesday
An Amarillo family is missing a piece of its family, after their dog was shot and killed.
‘The question that I want to know is why’: 2 dogs shot, 1 killed in Heritage Hills neighborhood
File photo
Watch Tascosa High School graduation here
The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident...
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel

Latest News

Summer is full of water activities and drowning can be a major concern for parents with small...
Preventing Danger: Instructors teach safety and confidence in the water
The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for...
Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of child
The project to control flooding in northeast Amarillo is nearing an end after 10 years and $17...
Amarillo City Council hears update on Martin Road Park flooding project
File photo
Watch Tascosa High School graduation here