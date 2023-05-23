Don Harrington Discovery Center introduces ‘Discover Through Time’ exhibit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The “Discover Through Time” exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it began to where it is now.

The Discovery Center says this exhibit is the first modification that’s been done to the building since the 80s. The staff is excited for all the new potential that awaits.

“The Discovery Center is classically known for it’s traveling exhibits. Bringing in these exhibits put together by other museums, keeping them on the floor for a few months and then sending them back. But this exhibit will be here forever,” said Kirk Daniels, director of development for the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

As visitors step into the exhibit, they are taken through a time tunnel which transports them back millions of years ago.

“We really just try to focus on experiences that are just not available in the Panhandle. These are things our kiddos and families would have to leave our area to see,” said Daniels.

The exhibit is two stories, filled with animal habitats, a tree house reading nook, a classroom for events and a life science observation lab.

The life science observation lab will give the public an opportunity to see how the DHDC animal team takes care of the animals in the exhibit.

“We’ve got a state of the art PA system, an audio-visual system, where guests will be able to watch on a projector as the animals eat or take a bath or something like that,” said Daniels.

DHDC says they have many opportunities and resources that the public is encouraged to take advantage of.

The organization is currently looking for some exhibit sponsors to help with the cost of care and keep of the animals. Click here to get in contact with a staff member.

“Discover Through Time” is set to open in July.

The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the history of the High Plains from where it began to where it is now. (Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center)

