Canyon girls golf celebrates silver medals at state tournament

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Over at Canyon today, the state runner-ups in 4A girls golf celebrated their big accomplishment.

The Lady Eagles held their golf banquet on Monday night.

As the first team to ever go to state for Canyon girls golf history, the Lady Eagles shined at the tournament took home silver medals from the competition.

A pair of the seniors on the team put into perspective what the night and the year meant to them.

“This is my last time with all of my girls, so it’s really fun to reflect.” Senior Shaylin Schulte, who finished the tournament shooting a team-best 161 over two days. “Just [to] see those results. Just the progress that we’ve made this year and our aspirations at the beginning of the year and how we ended.”

“It’s kind of surreal, almost like it’s not even happening.” Lady Eagles alternate senior Bentley Wesbrooks. “It’s pretty cool, I’m so proud of them. I didn’t get to play in Austin, I got to go watch them, but seeing how much joy it brought them and how hard they worked for this, it was an awesome experience.”

The Lady Eagles will be holding a program fundraiser on June 3rd at Palo Duro Creek.

