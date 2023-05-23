Another Round of Storms Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another round of strong and severe thunderstorms is likely on Tuesday. The first half of the day will be quiet with partly to mostly skies. By 2:00pm some scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop near the Texas/New Mexico border. Through the afternoon the storms will increase in coverage and develop east across the Panhandle. The primary threat will come from hail between 1 and 2 inches and wind gusts near 60 mph. The tornado threat is low but not zero. By 10:00 pm most of the storms will have weakened and moved through the eastern part of the Panhandle and into Oklahoma.

