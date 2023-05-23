Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Another Round of Storms Tuesday

By Kevin Selle
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another round of strong and severe thunderstorms is likely on Tuesday. The first half of the day will be quiet with partly to mostly skies. By 2:00pm some scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop near the Texas/New Mexico border. Through the afternoon the storms will increase in coverage and develop east across the Panhandle. The primary threat will come from hail between 1 and 2 inches and wind gusts near 60 mph. The tornado threat is low but not zero. By 10:00 pm most of the storms will have weakened and moved through the eastern part of the Panhandle and into Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a dog and trespassed a home.
Amarillo police: 1 arrested after shooting dog, trespassing home on Sunday morning
The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident...
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel
Dolly Parton helps make a hospice patient's dream come true with an in-person visit.
Dolly Parton visits hospice patient after social media post goes viral
File photo
Watch Palo Duro High School graduation here
APD have busy night responding to flooding
Amarillo’s first responders busy during last night’s rain, responding to flooding

Latest News

Strong Storms Possible Tuesday
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Chance for Storms Every Day
Monday Afternoon Update with Tanner
KFDA First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update