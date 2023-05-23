Amarillo Jaguars announce free annual football camp for kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Jaguars have announced their 3rd annual free summer football camp.

The camp will be on June 5, June 7, June 12 and June 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Sam Houston Middle School.

The camp is open to boys and girls aged 6 to 11, kids do not need experience to come to the camp.

Water will be provided but participants are welcome to bring their own.

For any additional information, contact Akeem Thompson at (806)690-0029 or Dewyon Burns at (806)584-1491.

