Amarillo High’s Lincoln Watson sings with Oklahoma cheer team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At Amarillo High, Sandies cheer member Lincoln Watson signed on to join the cheer squad at University of Oklahoma.

Watson played football before making the decision to switch over to cheer.

Oklahoma has meant a lot to Watson’s family, being the school both he and his father rooted throughout his younger years.

Now, he’ll have the opportunity to cheer them on in a whole new way.

“The past few years, I played football and I think that kind of taught me a role of ownership in becoming a cheerleader.” Watson said. “Going to OU is a great opportunity and I couldn’t thank god enough.”

“Lincoln has definitely changed the last year of my life.” Amarillo High cheer coach Ryan Bartley said of coaching Watson. ”He’s my first boy that I’ve ever coached. I really put all my heart and soul into him... I’m very proud of him. Can’t wait to see what he does at OU.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.