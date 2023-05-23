Amarillo City Council hears update on Martin Road Park flooding project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The project to control flooding in northeast Amarillo is nearing an end after 10 years and $17 million.

Kyle Schiederjan, director of Capital Projects and Development Engineering, told the Amarillo City Council today that the project in Martin Road Park needs more than another $350,000 for drainage pipe and a water well.

The work has significantly reduced the flood plain area over 10 years.

Pumps move flood water to Thompson Park, where it leaves the city in Amarillo Creek.

