Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo City Council hears update on Martin Road Park flooding project

The project to control flooding in northeast Amarillo is nearing an end after 10 years and $17...
The project to control flooding in northeast Amarillo is nearing an end after 10 years and $17 million.(KFDA)
By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The project to control flooding in northeast Amarillo is nearing an end after 10 years and $17 million.

Kyle Schiederjan, director of Capital Projects and Development Engineering, told the Amarillo City Council today that the project in Martin Road Park needs more than another $350,000 for drainage pipe and a water well.

The work has significantly reduced the flood plain area over 10 years.

Pumps move flood water to Thompson Park, where it leaves the city in Amarillo Creek.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a dog and trespassed a home.
Amarillo police: 1 arrested after shooting dog, trespassing home on Sunday morning
First Alert Weather Day 5/23
FIRST ALERT: Round of strong storms possible Tuesday
An Amarillo family is missing a piece of its family, after their dog was shot and killed.
‘The question that I want to know is why’: 2 dogs shot, 1 killed in Heritage Hills neighborhood
File photo
Watch Tascosa High School graduation here
The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident...
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day 5/23
FIRST ALERT: Round of strong storms possible Tuesday
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
VIDEO: Sod Poodles vs Rough Riders Game 6
VIDEO: Sod Poodles vs Rough Riders Game 5