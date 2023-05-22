Xcel Energy completes work on new Echo Substation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has completed work on a new substation in northeast Amarillo, that will ensure continued reliability on hot summer days.

The new Echo substation has been built near the intersection of East Hastings Avenue and Echo street. The new substation is part of a series of grid improvements built or planned across the city and region.

These installments are to help boost reliability by relieving strain on existing facilities.

More than $1 billion was invested in the regional grid since 2021 to sustain economic growth and ensure a cleaner, more efficient power system for Texas and New Mexico customer.

