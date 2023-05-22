Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Xcel Energy completes work on new Echo Substation

Xcel Energy has completed work on a new substation in northeast Amarillo, that will ensure...
Xcel Energy has completed work on a new substation in northeast Amarillo, that will ensure continued reliability on hot summer days.(Xcel Energy)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has completed work on a new substation in northeast Amarillo, that will ensure continued reliability on hot summer days.

The new Echo substation has been built near the intersection of East Hastings Avenue and Echo street. The new substation is part of a series of grid improvements built or planned across the city and region.

These installments are to help boost reliability by relieving strain on existing facilities.

More than $1 billion was invested in the regional grid since 2021 to sustain economic growth and ensure a cleaner, more efficient power system for Texas and New Mexico customer.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident...
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel
One man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a dog and trespassed a home.
Amarillo police: 1 arrested after shooting dog, trespassing home on Sunday morning
Dolly Parton helps make a hospice patient's dream come true with an in-person visit.
Dolly Parton visits hospice patient after social media post goes viral
APD have busy night responding to flooding
Amarillo’s first responders busy during last night’s rain, responding to flooding
Soldier from Borger missing in Fort Cavazos, last seen in Killeen
Missing Fort Cavazos Soldier from Borger last seen on May 15

Latest News

Parents of missing soldier from Borger
‘Please help us bring our son home’: Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier from Borger plea for help
The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident...
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel
VIDEO: Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel
Cannon Air Force Base is welcoming a new wing commander to its 27th Special Operations Wing...
Cannon Air Force Base welcoming new commander at Change of Command ceremony on Wednesday