Watch Palo Duro High School graduation here
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the graduations for high schools in Amarillo this week.
You can stream the Palo Duro High School graduation here at 8:00 p.m.
Below is a list of the schedule of graduations:
- Palo Duro High School - Monday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m.
- Tascosa High School - Tuesday, May 23 at 8:00 p.m.
- Amarillo High School - Wednesday, May 24 at 8:00 p.m.
- Randall High School - Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.
- Caprock High School - Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m.
- Canyon High School - Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.
- North Heights High School - Friday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m.
- West Plains High School - Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m.
