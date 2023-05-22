Watch Palo Duro High School graduation here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the graduations for high schools in Amarillo this week.

You can stream the Palo Duro High School graduation here at 8:00 p.m.

Below is a list of the schedule of graduations:

Palo Duro High School - Monday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Tascosa High School - Tuesday, May 23 at 8:00 p.m.

Amarillo High School - Wednesday, May 24 at 8:00 p.m.

Randall High School - Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Caprock High School - Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Canyon High School - Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

North Heights High School - Friday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m.

West Plains High School - Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m.

