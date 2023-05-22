Who's Hiring?
USDA donates $60 million grant to Clovis’ Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Inc.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is helping rural communities addressing immediate needs and to foster long-term economic growth.(Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is helping rural communities addressing immediate needs and to foster long-term economic growth.

USDA is providing loans and grants to help those people in rural communities, access good-paying jobs, improved infrastructure, affordable housing and quality health care.

The southern communities will have an increase access to fresh foods in high-poverty areas and will connect people to power with smart-grid technologies.

The Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Inc., headquartered in Clovis, New Mexico, will receive a loan of $60,095,000.

Farmers’ Electric serves an average of 13,477 members over 4,363 miles in Curry, Quay, and Roosevelt counties in New Mexico and Deaf Smith, Oldham and Parmer Counties in Texas.

