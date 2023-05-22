Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with last 3 local baseball teams remaining in playoffs and Mike Roden

If you missed today’s interview’s with the Bushland baseball team, the Nazareth baseball team,...
If you missed today’s interview’s with the Bushland baseball team, the Nazareth baseball team, the Randall baseball team and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview’s with the last three local teams remaining in playoffs and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Carson Haffner, Blaine Brannon, and Hagen Shedd, Randall Baseball Players:

We chat with Carson, Blaine and Hagen about the Raiders’ upcoming regional semifinal round against Wichita Falls!

Tanner Birkenfield, Carson Heiman and Sterl Welps, Nazareth Baseball Players:

We chat with Luke, Carson, Tanner, and Sterl about the Swifts regional final round against May!

Josh Bass, Kade Gavina, Bushland Baseball Players:

We chat with Josh and Kade about

Mike Roden, TPSN:

We chat with Mike about Randall hiring Dan Sherwood as the next head football coach and the next round of the high school baseball playoffs!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident...
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel
One man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a dog and trespassed a home.
Amarillo police: 1 arrested after shooting dog, trespassing home on Sunday morning
Dolly Parton helps make a hospice patient's dream come true with an in-person visit.
Dolly Parton visits hospice patient after social media post goes viral
APD have busy night responding to flooding
Amarillo’s first responders busy during last night’s rain, responding to flooding
Soldier from Borger missing in Fort Cavazos, last seen in Killeen
Missing Fort Cavazos Soldier from Borger last seen on May 15

Latest News

New Randall Head Football Coach
Watch the Dan Sherwood News Conference
SPORTS DRIVE: The Nazareth Swifts talk about their regional final against May!
SPORTS DRIVE: The Randall Baseball team talks to us about their upcoming regional semifinal round!
SPORTS DRIVE: The Bushland Falcons talk about their semifinal round against Wall!