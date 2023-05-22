Who's Hiring?
Registration open for Governor’s Small Business Summit on June 1

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the Governor’s Small Business Summit, on June 1st.

This event helps small business owners reach new heights by connecting them with resources and information to strengthen and grow their business.

There will also be opportunity to network with other business owners and meet other experts with advice for small businesses.

The summit will cover a variety of sessions including:

  • Access to Finance and Funding
  • Business Workforce Development and Incentives
  • Cybersecurity
  • Government Contracting
  • Business Succession Planning
  • Digital and Social Marketing

The event will be on Thursday June 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions.

