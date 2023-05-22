Potter County approves mental health care agreement with Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A partnership agreement between Potter County and the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance will help recruit mental health professionals, share data to determine what is working and offer a better chance at receiving grants.

“It helps us clarify each other’s roles a little bit and keeps us on the same page in terms of this is what we’re doing and this is what the update is. It keeps leadership informed in terms of what’s been going on,” said Shree Veeramachaneni, executive director for Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance.

The relationship between Potter County and PBHA will provide more involvement within the mental health care world. Potter County departments and staff will attend meetings and workshops. The county will also be sharing data with the organization to determine what’s working and help make data driven decisions.

“So I think going forward, it just means that there is a closer communication and coordination,” said Veeramachaneni.

PBHA says there is a provider shortage and people with an illness often go untreated. The organization says mental health care resources are limited, so its goal is to make them more accessible.

“If people don’t have the access to care, then they are ending up in the ER or the jails,” said Veeramachaneni.

The organization plans to recruit more mental health professionals to fill in the gaps the community is lacking. Education and training will also be a priority.

PBHA is encouraging individuals to visit the Panhandle Mental Health Guide for community resources, which can be found here.

