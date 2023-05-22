Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

“He was ginormous.” 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood

A man in Texas was concerned after spotting an 11-foot alligator down the street from his house. (Source: KTRK, CORNEALOUS GREIGG JR., CNN)
By Rosie Nguyen, KTRK
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) – A man in Texas was concerned after spotting an 11-foot alligator down the street from his house.

“He was ginormous. He was huge. So, I’ve never seen one that big up close,” Cornealous Greigg Jr. said.

He called police who kept an eye on the reptile until a trapper could get there to capture and haul it away.

Greigg said gator sightings are common in the area and even found a 5-foot alligator in his backyard pool last month, but he said he lets the experts handle them.

Within the span of an hour, Greigg said the alligator didn’t appear very aggressive and only moved about three yards.

The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to help move the creature out of the neighborhood.

The trapper estimates the gator is a little more than 11 feet long and is about 85 years old.

Experts explained this is mating season for gators, so males become more territorial and start to wander into other areas.

The alligator was taken to Gator Country Rescue Park so he’ll have a nice place to live out his older years.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident...
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel
Dolly Parton helps make a hospice patient's dream come true with an in-person visit.
Dolly Parton visits hospice patient after social media post goes viral
APD have busy night responding to flooding
Amarillo’s first responders busy during last night’s rain, responding to flooding
Soldier from Borger missing in Fort Cavazos, last seen in Killeen
Missing Fort Cavazos Soldier from Borger last seen on May 15
It was a dangerous night in the Canyon and several campers were evacuated late last night to...
Palo Duro Canyon experiencing aftermath of severe flooding

Latest News

One man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a dog and trespassed a home.
Amarillo police: 1 arrested after shooting dog, trespassing home on Sunday morning
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals
FILE - Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony looks up from the floor after getting called for...
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
'The Little Mermaid' opens in theaters this weekend