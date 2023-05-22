FIRST ALERT: Strong Storms Possible Today and Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The active weather pattern continues all through this week with thunderstorm chances every single day through the weekend.

HRRR Today (KFDA)

Today we’ll see some pop-up storms later in the afternoon through the evening. These storms look to be fairly on the scattered side, so not everybody will see them in their hometown. They generally look to favor the eastern part of the area today.

Severe Today (KFDA)

Luckily there isn’t much of a tornado threat with these storms today, since there is a decent lack of upper level support. The east will have the best chance to see severe weather today, where the main threats will be the possibility of the development of some moderate to large sized hail, some gusty winds, and the possibility of flash flooding as well.

HRRR Tomorrow (KFDA)

We’ll stay dry for most of the night tonight and for the first half of tomorrow, before another round of storms forms, approximately during the same time frame as what we’ll see today. Tomorrow, however, features a better chance for a more widespread coverage in these storms.

Severe Tomorrow (KFDA)

More people will have the opportunity to see a storm over their city, but the worst of the severity still look to remain off to the east/southeast. The same threats that we will see today look to be present tomorrow, maybe with a slightly higher risk of a tornado.

