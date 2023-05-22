ENMU hosting student summer camps on campus starting June 5

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico University will host several summer camps for the community on its main campus starting June 5.

Both educational and athletic programs will begin hosting camps for students ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a press release.

“In our efforts to be a resource and community partner, ENMU is proud to offer a range of campus and activities for our area youth,” said James Johnston, ENMU President. “We hope parents will take advantage of the programs our talented faculty and staff offer.”

Information on educational camps, including band, choir, art and more, can be found on their website.

Sign ups for athletic camps, including football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer and sports performance, can also be found online.

