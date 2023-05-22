Dan Sherwood named as Randall Raiders football head coach

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD has named Dan Sherwood as the new Randall Raiders football head coach.

The school district made the decision official today during a board meeting at Happy State Bank Stadium.

This move follows the retirement of the Raiders former head coach, Gaylon Selman, less than three weeks ago.

Sherwood spent nine seasons as the head coach of Caprock football. Sherwood is a graduate of Amarillo High and went on to play at West Texas A&M.

Sherwood posted a record of 36-59 during his time with the Longhorns, including a 5-5 record last season which featured a 3-0 start. He also led Caprock to the only playoff win in football in school history.

”I am extremely excited to be a Randall Raider and I’m ready to hit the ground running.” Sherwood said at his introductory press conference. “If Randall has been built in 1976, my father would’ve been at Randall High School.”

Sherwood has long been considered one of the best young coaches in the Texas panhandle, taking over the job at Caprock at just 27 years old. Now, he makes the move from 5A to 4A, but takes over the football program at a school likely to win the Lone Star Cup for excellence in athletics and other extracurriculars.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.