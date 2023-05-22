Daily Dose of Thunderstorms

After some overnight isolated thunderstorms pushed through the region, things are clearing up somewhat for early Monday. We’ll see periods of sunny skies with some clouds as we warm up to our highs in the high 70°s with light southerly winds at 10-15 mph. Going into this afternoon, chances for scattered thunderstorms pop back up, mainly favoring the eastern Texas panhandles. Severe weather could include hail and damaging winds, with low-end tornado chances, and with recent rains factored in, flash-flooding possibilities. This will kick off a coming trend of near daily scattered thunderstorm chances for much of the area.

