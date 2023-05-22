Who's Hiring?
A Chance for Storms Every Day

By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see storms continue for the rest of the afternoon and evening tonight, likely moving of the area by midnight. We should stay mostly dry throughout the 2nd half of the night and for the first part of the day tomorrow. Sunshine early in the day will provide a good bit of daytime heating, which may allow for a little bit more in the way of widespread coverage of storms. The timing of the storms tomorrow will likely be similar to today (approximately about 3:00PM - 11:00PM). We will keep the chance for storms every day through the rest of the week and into the weekend as well.

