Cannon Air Force Base welcoming new commander at Change of Command ceremony on Wednesday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base is welcoming a new wing commander to its 27th Special Operations Wing this Wednesday.

U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor will relinquish command to U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy S. Bergin at the Change of Command Ceremony at 9:00 a.m. May 24.

Bergin is coming to Clovis, N.M. from the 14th Flying Training Wing, Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, where he served as the Vice Wing Commander, according to a press release.

The Change of Command ceremony will be livestreamed on the Cannon Air Force Base Facebook page.

