Storms Stick Around for Several Days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! After a dry and fairly sunny start to the day today, we will see some scattered thunderstorms form later in the afternoon, lasting through the evening and into the early night hours tonight. Severity is expected to remain low today, but not completely nonexistent. We will dry out later tonight into tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon, before another round of storms forms late tomorrow afternoon. The severe risk tomorrow, however, will be a little more elevated. There will be a higher chance for the formation of some hail, some very gusty winds, and a tornado can’t be ruled out tomorrow either. We’ll keep the chance for scattered thunderstorms just about every day this upcoming week.

