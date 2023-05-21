Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Storms Move Back in to End the Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting out our Sunday, we’ll remain mostly cloudy (with maybe one or two peeks of sunshine) through the day, with some showers and storms firing up later in the afternoon and through the evening. The severe risk will be fairly low, but not nonexistent; there could be some quick heavy downpours and some brief periods of gusty winds. Monday looks to be more or less the same, with storms firing up later in the day. We’ll keep the chance for scattered storms just about every day throughout the upcoming work week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.
Toddler killed after car landed on top of her after crash, police say
Soldier from Borger missing in Fort Cavazos, last seen in Killeen
Missing Fort Cavazos Soldier from Borger last seen on May 15
Holy Cross Catholic Academy will continue with its weekend event after the building was hit by...
Holy Cross Catholic Academy to host Stang Fest after lightning strike hits school
The Canadian River is flooded today after last night’s storms increased water levels.
Canadian River floods more than 6 feet after Thursday night storms
It was a dangerous night in the Canyon and several campers were evacuated late last night to...
Palo Duro Canyon experiencing aftermath of severe flooding

Latest News

Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Storms Return Tomorrow
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
APD have busy night responding to flooding
Amarillo’s first responders busy during last night’s rain, responding to flooding