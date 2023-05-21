Storms Move Back in to End the Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting out our Sunday, we’ll remain mostly cloudy (with maybe one or two peeks of sunshine) through the day, with some showers and storms firing up later in the afternoon and through the evening. The severe risk will be fairly low, but not nonexistent; there could be some quick heavy downpours and some brief periods of gusty winds. Monday looks to be more or less the same, with storms firing up later in the day. We’ll keep the chance for scattered storms just about every day throughout the upcoming work week.

