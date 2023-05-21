AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident at 3rd and Florida.

Police say around 9:45 a.m., a semi left the roadway and crashed into the Borger Ambassador Inn.

The driver of the semi has been transported to an area hospital with what police say is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police also say no one inside the hotel was injured.

It is unknown what caused the driver to leave the roadway, this incident remains under investigation.

Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel (BPD)

