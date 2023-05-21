Who's Hiring?
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel

The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident...
The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident at 3rd and Florida.(BPD)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident at 3rd and Florida.

Police say around 9:45 a.m., a semi left the roadway and crashed into the Borger Ambassador Inn.

The driver of the semi has been transported to an area hospital with what police say is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police also say no one inside the hotel was injured.

It is unknown what caused the driver to leave the roadway, this incident remains under investigation.

Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel(BPD)
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel(BPD)

