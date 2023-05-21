Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall, Bushland, Nazareth; only area teams remaining in the high school playoffs

Bushland wins regional quarterfinals over Idalou.
Bushland wins regional quarterfinals over Idalou.(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After the softball regionals semifinal round this past week, we now have no area teams left in the softball high school playoffs.

There are three remaining baseball teams- the Randall Raiders, Bushland Falcons, and Nazareth Swifts.

Randall and Bushland are coming up on the regional semifinal round this week while Nazareth will be playing in the regional finals.

Region 1 4A Regional Semifinals:

Randall Raiders vs. Wichita Falls Coyotes

Game 1: Friday, May 26th at 2 p.m. at Hoskins Stadium in Wichita Falls, Tx

Game 2: Saturday, May 27th at 4 p.m. at HODGETOWN

(If Necessary) Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2

Region 1 3A Regional Semifinals:

Bushland Falcons vs. Wall Hawks

Game 1: Friday, May 26th at 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 27th at 12:00 p.m.

(If Necessary) Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2

All games will be played at Lubbock Cooper High School

Region 1 1A Regional Finals:

Nazareth Swifts vs. May Tigers

Game 1: Friday, May 26th at 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 27th at 3 p.m.

(If Necessary) Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2

All games will be played at Moffett Field in Synder, Tx

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soldier from Borger missing in Fort Cavazos, last seen in Killeen
Missing Fort Cavazos Soldier from Borger last seen on May 15
APD have busy night responding to flooding
Amarillo’s first responders busy during last night’s rain, responding to flooding
The Borger Police Department says emergency crews are now clear from the scene of an accident...
Semi driver crashes into Borger hotel
Dolly Parton helps make a hospice patient's dream come true with an in-person visit.
Dolly Parton visits hospice patient after social media post goes viral
It was a dangerous night in the Canyon and several campers were evacuated late last night to...
Palo Duro Canyon experiencing aftermath of severe flooding

Latest News

King Doerue Sweatbox Clinic
King Doerue announces transfer to Cal Berkeley at 2nd annual Sweatbox Clinic
Bushland beats Idalou 5-3 in regional quarterfinals
Seventh inning rally powers Falcons to regional quarterfinal win over Wildcats
Palo Duro quarterback Carlos Marquez after touchdown in spring game.
Palo Duro Dons show out in spring game at Dick Bivins Stadium
Star Cortes puts Dumas up 10-0 in win over Decatur.
Dumas Demonettes take down Decatur 10-0, moves one step closer to regional finals