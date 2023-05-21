Randall, Bushland, Nazareth; only area teams remaining in the high school playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After the softball regionals semifinal round this past week, we now have no area teams left in the softball high school playoffs.

There are three remaining baseball teams- the Randall Raiders, Bushland Falcons, and Nazareth Swifts.

Randall and Bushland are coming up on the regional semifinal round this week while Nazareth will be playing in the regional finals.

Region 1 4A Regional Semifinals:

Randall Raiders vs. Wichita Falls Coyotes

Game 1: Friday, May 26th at 2 p.m. at Hoskins Stadium in Wichita Falls, Tx

Game 2: Saturday, May 27th at 4 p.m. at HODGETOWN

(If Necessary) Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2

Region 1 3A Regional Semifinals:

Bushland Falcons vs. Wall Hawks

Game 1: Friday, May 26th at 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 27th at 12:00 p.m.

(If Necessary) Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2

All games will be played at Lubbock Cooper High School

Region 1 1A Regional Finals:

Nazareth Swifts vs. May Tigers

Game 1: Friday, May 26th at 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 27th at 3 p.m.

(If Necessary) Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2

All games will be played at Moffett Field in Synder, Tx

