Storms Return Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see nice weather in the area today, with temperatures eventually topping out in the low to mid 70′s with calm SE winds. We’ll see more clouds develop throughout the night tonight. A shower or two is possible in the far northwestern part of the panhandle, but we should mostly stay dry. As for tomorrow, we’ll remain mostly cloudy (with maybe one or two peeks of sunshine) through the day, with some showers and storms firing up later in the afternoon and through the evening. The severe risk tomorrow will be fairly low, but not nonexistent.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.