Seventh inning rally powers Falcons to regional quarterfinal win over Wildcats

Bushland beats Idalou 5-3 in regional quarterfinals
Bushland beats Idalou 5-3 in regional quarterfinals(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Saturday afternoon, in a one-game playoff round, the Bushland Falcons (28-3) seventh inning rally powers them to a 5-3 victory over the Idalou Wildcats (20-5) in the regional quarterfinals.

The Falcons put one on the board in the top of the second as Cannon Melban singles on a ground ball to left field and Jaxon Fetsch scores.

Bottom half of the third, the Wildcats have runners on first and second. Jack Henly hits one right over third base, and Idalou puts its first run on the board. Eric Garcia hits it into no mans land in center field scoring two more. The Wildcats go up 3-1.

The game saw three scoreless innings. With only three outs standing between Idalou and another gold glove, the Falcons bats ignited in the top of the seventh.

First pitch and Melban gets the rally started with a base hit between short and third.

Bases loaded now, Josh Bass in the batter’s box and he send it down the third baseline, two score and the game is all tied up.

Brecken Adams sends one up the middle, it bounces off the bag, and Max Rodriguez scores. Bushland takes back the lead, 4-3.

With only one out, Fetsch grounds out to shortstop, Bass scores, and the Falcons add one more to seal the deal.

Bushland comes back to take the regional quarterfinal championship over Idalou.

They will play Wall in the regional semifinals.

