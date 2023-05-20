Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Palo Duro Dons show out in spring game at Dick Bivins Stadium

VIDEO: Palo Duro Dons show out in spring game at Dick Bivins Stadium
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons wrapped up spring football with a scrimmage at Dick Bivins Stadium.

The Dons set up a ‘Blue’ vs. ‘White’ intersquad matchup for Friday’s game. Players on both sides of the ball stood out as potential big-time playmakers for the Dons next season.

Quarterback Carlos Marquez shined in the game. On a 4th down play down by the goal line, the Dons ran a quarterback sweep and Marquez took it into the end zone for the first score of the day.

On the very next drive, Marquez showed off the arm with a deep ball downfield to AJ Randall. Randall had to adjust to make the catch and followed it up with a handful of smooth jukes to make at least four defenders miss and gain about 10 extra yards on the play.

The star on defense was clearly Issac Banda. Banda had an interception and a fumble recovery on back-to-back drives and looks like he’ll certainly be a fixture, and possibly one of the primary playmakers, on the Dons defense next season.

The Dons full schedule for next season has yet to be released to the public, but a few games listed online to look forward to include matchups with Caprock (September 1st), West Plains (September 15th), and Lubbock High (October 6th).

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
First Alert: ALL CLEAR
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
Authorities arrested a man in Potter County after police say they found fentanyl in his...
Court Documents: Man arrested at Potter County Greyhound Station on fentanyl charge
Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.
Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting

Latest News

Star Cortes puts Dumas up 10-0 in win over Decatur.
Dumas Demonettes take down Decatur 10-0, moves one step closer to regional finals
Lady Buffs win both on Saturday
Lady Buffs season comes to an end in Super Regionals to UT Tyler
If you missed today’s interview’s with Brooke Alverson, Tavian Combs and Mckenzie Smith on the...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Brooke Alverson, Tavian Combs and Mckenzie Smith
SPORTS DRIVE: Tavian Combs talk with us about the strength and agility camp for the local youth!