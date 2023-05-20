Palo Duro Dons show out in spring game at Dick Bivins Stadium

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons wrapped up spring football with a scrimmage at Dick Bivins Stadium.

The Dons set up a ‘Blue’ vs. ‘White’ intersquad matchup for Friday’s game. Players on both sides of the ball stood out as potential big-time playmakers for the Dons next season.

Quarterback Carlos Marquez shined in the game. On a 4th down play down by the goal line, the Dons ran a quarterback sweep and Marquez took it into the end zone for the first score of the day.

On the very next drive, Marquez showed off the arm with a deep ball downfield to AJ Randall. Randall had to adjust to make the catch and followed it up with a handful of smooth jukes to make at least four defenders miss and gain about 10 extra yards on the play.

The star on defense was clearly Issac Banda. Banda had an interception and a fumble recovery on back-to-back drives and looks like he’ll certainly be a fixture, and possibly one of the primary playmakers, on the Dons defense next season.

The Dons full schedule for next season has yet to be released to the public, but a few games listed online to look forward to include matchups with Caprock (September 1st), West Plains (September 15th), and Lubbock High (October 6th).

