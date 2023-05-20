Nice Start To The Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rain has moved on and most or the weekend looks pretty nice. Temperatures will run a bit below average until early next week. Saturday will be dry. By late Saturday night some scattered showers are possible, but not likely. Hit and miss showers, and a few storms, become more likely later Sunday. Temperatures climb back closer to average later next week and rain chances go down, but not zero.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.