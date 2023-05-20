Missing Fort Cavazos Soldier from Borger last seen on May 15

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KFDA) - The Criminal Investigation Division of the Army is looking for a missing soldier originally from Borger, that was assigned to Fort Cavazos.

According to the CID, SPC Craig Chamberlain was last seen leaving his residence on May 15 in Killeen, Texas.

KWTX said that the soldier’s wife, Cameron Chamberlain last saw her husband that Monday after an argument. His chain of command and his family have been unable to contact him.

Craig has brown hair, hazel eyes, 5-foot-7 and weighs 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gym shorts.

He also has two distinct tattoos, one on his right arm that has the “Love, Death and Robots” logo and a unicorn on his shoulder.

The CID is asking for the public’s help to find Craig, if anyone has any information regarding Craig’s whereabouts, please contact Fort Cavazos at 254-600-3837 or the tip line at 254-600-3837.

Soldier from Borger missing in Fort Cavazos, last seen in Killeen (Source: Department of the Army CID)

