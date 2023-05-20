Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Missing Fort Cavazos Soldier from Borger last seen on May 15

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KFDA) - The Criminal Investigation Division of the Army is looking for a missing soldier originally from Borger, that was assigned to Fort Cavazos.

According to the CID, SPC Craig Chamberlain was last seen leaving his residence on May 15 in Killeen, Texas.

KWTX said that the soldier’s wife, Cameron Chamberlain last saw her husband that Monday after an argument. His chain of command and his family have been unable to contact him.

Craig has brown hair, hazel eyes, 5-foot-7 and weighs 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gym shorts.

He also has two distinct tattoos, one on his right arm that has the “Love, Death and Robots” logo and a unicorn on his shoulder.

The CID is asking for the public’s help to find Craig, if anyone has any information regarding Craig’s whereabouts, please contact Fort Cavazos at 254-600-3837 or the tip line at 254-600-3837.

Soldier from Borger missing in Fort Cavazos, last seen in Killeen
Soldier from Borger missing in Fort Cavazos, last seen in Killeen(Source: Department of the Army CID)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
First Alert: ALL CLEAR
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion
Authorities arrested a man in Potter County after police say they found fentanyl in his...
Court Documents: Man arrested at Potter County Greyhound Station on fentanyl charge
Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.
Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
APD have busy night responding to flooding
Amarillo’s first responders busy during last night’s rain, responding to flooding
It was a dangerous night in the Canyon and several campers were evacuated late last night to...
Palo Duro Canyon experiencing aftermath of severe flooding
Experts speak on flood insurance and clean up after recent severe weather
Experts speak on flood insurance, clean up after recent severe weather