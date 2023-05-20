Who's Hiring?
King Doerue announces transfer to Cal Berkeley at 2nd annual Sweatbox Clinic

King Doerue Sweatbox Clinic
King Doerue Sweatbox Clinic(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Saturday morning, former Tascosa Rebel, and now former Purdue running back, King Doerue hosted his second annual ‘King Doerue Sweatbox Clinic.’ During the clinic, Doerue announced that he is transferring to the University of California, Berkeley to continue his college football career as a graduate student.

The clinic is a strength and agility camp for young athletes in the Amarillo area. Doerue invited multiple different Division I athletes with roots in the Texas Panhandle to come out and help guide and train the kids.

“It means a lot just seeing the kids come out here and have fun, that means the world to me. I just want to show them something I didn’t have. Back in my day when I was their age, we had to travel places to go to camps like this, but just to bring it back home and it being right in front of us, it brings a smile to my face and that’s what it’s all about,” King Doerue said.

Doerue spent his first four years of undergrad at Perdue, and now as a graduate transfer has decided to take his talent and career to the West Coast.

“I built a good relationship with the running back coach, and they have a really good coaching staff. I want to experience the West Coast a little bit and see how it is out there. I had a great time at Perdue, and I wanted to take my career elsewhere, and I think Cal Berkeley is going to be good for me,” Doerue said.

