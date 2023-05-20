Dumas Demonettes take down Decatur 10-0, moves one step closer to regional finals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demonettes took down the Decatur Lady Eagles on Friday to take a 1-0 series lead.

It was a dominant showing from Dumas, winning 10-0 by run rule in six innings. It was Star Cortes who plated the final run of the game with an RBI double that put the Demonettes in position to put the game away early.

The Demonettes incredible playoff run keeps rolling on, moving to 7-0 in postseason action and winning their 12 straight dating back to the end of the regular season.

The next game of the series will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Lubbock Cooper.

