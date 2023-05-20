Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dumas Demonettes take down Decatur 10-0, moves one step closer to regional finals

VIDEO: Dumas Demonettes take down Decatur 10-0, moves one step closer to regional finals
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demonettes took down the Decatur Lady Eagles on Friday to take a 1-0 series lead.

It was a dominant showing from Dumas, winning 10-0 by run rule in six innings. It was Star Cortes who plated the final run of the game with an RBI double that put the Demonettes in position to put the game away early.

The Demonettes incredible playoff run keeps rolling on, moving to 7-0 in postseason action and winning their 12 straight dating back to the end of the regular season.

The next game of the series will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Lubbock Cooper.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
First Alert: ALL CLEAR
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
Authorities arrested a man in Potter County after police say they found fentanyl in his...
Court Documents: Man arrested at Potter County Greyhound Station on fentanyl charge
Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.
Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting

Latest News

Palo Duro quarterback Carlos Marquez after touchdown in spring game.
Palo Duro Dons show out in spring game at Dick Bivins Stadium
Lady Buffs win both on Saturday
Lady Buffs season comes to an end in Super Regionals to UT Tyler
If you missed today’s interview’s with Brooke Alverson, Tavian Combs and Mckenzie Smith on the...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Brooke Alverson, Tavian Combs and Mckenzie Smith
SPORTS DRIVE: Tavian Combs talk with us about the strength and agility camp for the local youth!