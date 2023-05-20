Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo’s first responders busy during last night’s rain, responding to flooding

APD have busy night responding to flooding
APD have busy night responding to flooding(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department described last night’s rain and subsequent flooding as “severe.”

“I don’t think we lost anybody, we didn’t have any injuries but people were getting into deeper water very quickly and the water was getting deep very quickly. So it was, I would say a very severe situation,” says Corporal Jeb Hilton, Public Information Officer for the Amarillo Police Department.

According to meteorologist Sheldon Breshears, our area saw anywhere from one to four inches of rain last night.

Along with Amarillo Fire, TxDOT, and the Amarillo Streets Department, the Amarillo Police Department was responding from 9:00 p.m. in the evening to 2:00 a.m. this morning.

They answered calls regarding alarms, stranded people, and towards the end of the night, abandoned cars.

“Several, well over 30 calls, but that doesn’t really give a good illustration of how many people called in because, on some of those calls, there were multiple callers. So we had officers go into different intersections to some underpasses. So some different places where there were multiple people who were stuck,” says Hilton.

Hilton goes on to say, when it comes to events like the one last night, APD doesn’t necessarily do water rescues; however, they work with the fire department to help remove drivers from deep water and block roadways.

“We do have a dive truck now that is a very large military vehicle. So what we’re able to do is drive that into the deeper water and assist people out,” explains Hilton.

Here are some areas to avoid when severe rain comes to Amarillo:

  • I-40 and Washington Street
  • Underpasses under I-40
  • 45th Avenue and Coulter Street near McDonald Lake
  • 3rd Avenue and Grant Street
  • 10th Avenue and Grant Street

Hilton said that last night they had to shut down many parts of I-40.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
First Alert: ALL CLEAR
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion
Authorities arrested a man in Potter County after police say they found fentanyl in his...
Court Documents: Man arrested at Potter County Greyhound Station on fentanyl charge
Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.
Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Soldier from Borger missing in Fort Cavazos, last seen in Killeen
Missing Fort Cavazos Soldier from Borger last seen on May 15
It was a dangerous night in the Canyon and several campers were evacuated late last night to...
Palo Duro Canyon experiencing aftermath of severe flooding
Experts speak on flood insurance and clean up after recent severe weather
Experts speak on flood insurance, clean up after recent severe weather