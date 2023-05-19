SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Brooke Alverson, Tavian Combs and Mckenzie Smith

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview’s with Brooke Alverson, Tavian Combs and Mckenzie Smith on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Brooke Alverson, West Texas A&M Assistant Director of Athletic Communications:

WT’s assistant director of athletic communications talks to us about the lady buff’s softball team, as they’re playing game 2 of the super-regionals, WT’s spring sports and their postseason runs!

Tavian Combs, former Randal Raider, current New Mexico State Lobo:

Tavian Combs chats with us about the upcoming strength and agility camp this Saturday for local youth, along with other Division 1 athletes!

Mckenzie Smith, Amarillo High Lady Sandie, Kansas Basketball commit:

Mckenzie Smith talks to us about her commitment to Kansas, what the recruitment process was like and her time playing with Amarillo High!

