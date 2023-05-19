Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Brooke Alverson, Tavian Combs and Mckenzie Smith

If you missed today’s interview’s with Brooke Alverson, Tavian Combs and Mckenzie Smith on the...
If you missed today’s interview’s with Brooke Alverson, Tavian Combs and Mckenzie Smith on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview’s with Brooke Alverson, Tavian Combs and Mckenzie Smith on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Brooke Alverson, West Texas A&M Assistant Director of Athletic Communications:

WT’s assistant director of athletic communications talks to us about the lady buff’s softball team, as they’re playing game 2 of the super-regionals, WT’s spring sports and their postseason runs!

Tavian Combs, former Randal Raider, current New Mexico State Lobo:

Tavian Combs chats with us about the upcoming strength and agility camp this Saturday for local youth, along with other Division 1 athletes!

Mckenzie Smith, Amarillo High Lady Sandie, Kansas Basketball commit:

Mckenzie Smith talks to us about her commitment to Kansas, what the recruitment process was like and her time playing with Amarillo High!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
First Alert: ALL CLEAR
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion
Authorities arrested a man in Potter County after police say they found fentanyl in his...
Court Documents: Man arrested at Potter County Greyhound Station on fentanyl charge
Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.
Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Tavian Combs talk with us about the strength and agility camp for the local youth!
SPORTS DRIVE: Brooke Alverson talks to us about WT's spring sports and their post season runs!
Randall wins game two, 13-3
Early offensive spark lifts Randall to a game two victory over Hereford
SPORTS DRIVE: Mckenzie talks about her commitment to Kansas and her time playing with Amarillo High!