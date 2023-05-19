‘RANGE’ initiative to transform Amarillo into global food hub, center of innovation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of area business leaders plan to transform Amarillo into a global food hub and center of technology and innovation.

The Regional Accelerator and New Growth Engine or RANGE launched to the public today, presenting the framework for Amarillo.

RANGE plans on developing programs to address current and future challenges in the beef, dairy and crop-production industries, as Amarillo is a center of production for the nation’s beef and dairy industries.

In order to meet their goal, the organization will be training local top talent for food production industries, encouraging collaboration with businesses that tie in with agriculture production.

One of the leaders behind this program says that this collaboration will result in transformative synergy between producers, industry partners and academic institutions.

This will also provide jobs and investment in the community.

The RANGE will create a multi-industry ecosystem that encourages protein-related production, research and innovation. We envision a global food hub that fortifies the food supply chain while transforming the future economic growth of our region.

